Data Center UPS Market to reach USD 5 billion by 2028; Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing number of SMEs has resulted in the growing adoption of medium-sized data centers that cater to their data processing requirements. The development of SMEs will boost the demand for these centers, along with the increasing usage of modular & micro data center facilities. Manufacturers are developing advanced solutions to sustain the market competition.

The rise in digitization in the BFSI sector will drive the market expansion for data center UPS systems. The companies are incorporating digital services to improve the customer experience by offering online banking and digital wallet solutions. The platform provides account-to-account payment capabilities to increase the security and improve the speed of transactions for merchants across Europe. The rise in the acceptance of digital technologies will foster the urge for advanced UPS systems for power backup in data center UPS market landscape

The Europe UPS market will expand due to the implementation of digital technologies in the manufacturing sector to automate various tasks. Automotive manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG, are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities. This factor will bolster the global market demand that ensure the supply of uninterrupted power to these production facilities. Data center UPS systems enable the manufacturers to protect equipment from damage during outages. With the rise in the technological advancements, such as IoT and AI, across the manufacturing sector will garner the demand for UPS solutions.

Some of the major findings of the data center UPS market report are:

There is a growth in the stipulation for UPS solutions that allow data center operators to manage the power and distribute to a large number of IT devices. The increasing modularity and standardization of these facilities will support the installation of innovative designs, and the market will witness improvements in power ratings, decentralized parallel architectures, and energy-efficient solutions.

The rising power fluctuations and outages in data centers will influence the efficient UPS sector to continuously supply emergency power to equipment. Data centers are highly adopting lithium-ion batteries for UPS to provide backup power during outages.

The data center UPS providers must comply with the stringent regulations regarding power consumption and energy efficiency. Government organizations are focusing on energy-efficient techniques to ensure eco-friendly operations.

New product launches, collaborations, and procurements form key strategies amongst market players. Prominent participants in the data center UPS market are emphasizing on strategic mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with others to improve their offerings, leverage their technologies, and gain a competitive market position.

