Data Centre Trends in Europe, 2020: Market Sizing & Pricing, Key Geographical Clusters, New Developments

The 9th edition of the Europe Data Centre Trends Report analyses the key trends impacting the 15 European Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the markets covered using a survey.



The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the EU Data centre markets. The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2.

Finally, the researcher summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in Europe (15 markets) since mid-2019.



Coverage



The research is based on a survey of Data Centre facilities in the 15 markets including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden Switzerland, and the UK.

Key Topics Covered



(a review in each country for the topics shown below)

1. European Data Centre Country Market Pricing (Average Data Centre rack space & m2)

2. European Data Centre Country Market Sizing (Data Centre raised floor space & Data Centre Customer Power)

3. Key European Data Centre Country Market Geographical Clusters

4. New European Country Market Data Centre Developments

5. Overall Country Market Data Centre Trends

Methodology



DCP has collated a database of the key Data Centre Country Markets in Europe, with Data Centre Pricing, Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power, the key Geographical locations and the key Data Centre developments across Europe:

Data Centre Pricing is provided based on an average cost of rack space and m2 of space. Rack space pricing is based on a standard 19 rack with single-phase power supply and excludes power consumption costs. M2 space is based on retail Data Centre space. Pricing is averaged to protect confidentiality agreements with the underlying Data Centre Provider.

Data Centre raised floor space includes equipped Data Centre space and space that is suitable for short-term build-outs - it excludes space used for non-customer equipment.

Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) measures Data Centre power delivered to the Customer IT equipment and excludes power sent to the Data Centre.

The European Data Centre Geographical clusters are based on the nearest town or city location identified by DCP, with four or five Data Centre Providers in each cluster.

DCP provides the latest published information for announced Data Centre build-outs in each Country Market over the last Quarter period.

