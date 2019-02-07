Data Dive: Single And Looking To Buy A Home?
Just in time for Valentine's Day, ATTOM Data Solutions looked at singles who are homeowners and which gender has the greatest home value
Feb 14, 2019, 00:01 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, today released an infographic behind an analysis where we uncovered top metro areas across the nation that saw the greatest difference in home value between single men and single women.
The analysis shows that on average single men owned over 1 million properties with the average value just over $300,000, and single women owned just under 1 million properties with the average value just under $300,000.
"According to the US Census Bureau, women earn 80.5 cents for every dollar a man earns, which in turn gives them less purchasing power when it comes to buying a home," said Jennifer von Pohlmann, director of PR for ATTOM Data Solutions. "Therefore, it's not surprising to see almost a $30,000 home value gap between single men and single women homeowners; however, we do see that in some of those higher valued markets, single women are owning more homes than single men, so hopefully it's just a matter of time before the gender of the housing market values balance out."
Six of the top ten metro areas where single men have the greatest gap in estimated home value compared to single women were in California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara; Santa Cruz-Watsonville; San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward; San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande; Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim; and Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura.
Infographic: Single and Looking to Buy a Home?
|
Single Man
|
Single Woman
|
MSA
|
Average of EstimatedValue
|
Average of EstimatedValue
|
Difference Between Single
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
$ 1,171,251
|
$ 1,091,096
|
$ 80,155
|
Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
|
$ 807,516
|
$ 748,001
|
$ 59,515
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|
$ 939,353
|
$ 886,522
|
$ 52,831
|
Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
|
$ 365,947
|
$ 316,298
|
$ 49,649
|
San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
|
$ 560,166
|
$ 515,154
|
$ 45,012
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
$ 301,029
|
$ 257,596
|
$ 43,433
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
$ 673,783
|
$ 633,130
|
$ 40,652
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
|
$ 179,057
|
$ 147,082
|
$ 31,975
|
Urban Honolulu, HI
|
$ 552,409
|
$ 520,585
|
$ 31,824
|
Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|
$ 564,878
|
$ 534,926
|
$ 29,952
Methodology
For this data dive ATTOM Data Solutions looked at home values across the nation and narrowed down home buyers by single men and single women as stated on the sales deed and tax assessor records. From there ATTOM Data narrowed down the metropolitan areas based on population size of 200,000 or more and having at least 100 or more total properties of SFH and Condos owned by each category.
