Data-driven Wellness Startup Sukhi Launches Election Stress Disorder Workshop

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 70% of adults believe the US election to be a significant source of stress, according to a recent Gartner study. As corporations struggle to combat the heightened stress impact on employee wellbeing and productivity, data-driven wellness disrupter Sukhi has launched an intervention already seeing early results.



With a foundation at the intersection of mindfulness techniques, science, and tech-driven sentiment analysis, Sukhi has led past interventions that showed significant perceived reduction in employee stress levels (37%), increase in focus (25%), and increase in compassion (47%).



Understanding that nearly 80% of people surveyed are worried about the future of the country, as reported by the American Psychology Association, Sukhi has developed a new program with culturally sensitive and nuanced team-building at its heart.



Respondents report anxiety over a rising death toll from an uncertain pandemic, tension due to continued social struggles, and an increasingly divided nation.



"We're just beginning to understand the deep mental and emotional toll of the election on diverse groups throughout our workforce. It's more than just the rhetoric," says Sukhi CEO Rahul Kulkarni.



Sukhi is uniquely positioned to provide coping techniques that combat the barrage of political stimuli flooding the senses of corporate employees, with the startup's leaders having built expertise at Tufts Medical, Cornell, and McKinsey.



The new program focused squarely on the phenomenon described as Election Stress Disorder was developed in partnership with leading corporate psychologists to create an interactive workshop to equip teams with tools to peacefully disagree while reducing stress levels overall. With features as nuanced as cognitive distortion, confirmation bias, and catastrophizing, the workshop takes a fresh approach to previously unseen facets of corporate team-building.



Employees from Bain, MIT, and MassChallenge are among the top leaders who have completed the new program. Said one leader after the final session, "Hands down the best hour I have spent in awhile!"



Learn more about Sukhi and the Election Stress Disorder program intervention here: https://www.thesukhiproject.com/electionstress



Sukhi is a corporate wellness venture that leverages advanced analytics and cultural sensitivity to reduce burnout and foster team connection.