Data From First-In-Human RheOx™ Bronchial Rheoplasty Trial to be Presented at the European Respiratory Society

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics (Gala), a clinical-stage developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced that data from a Late-Breaking Abstract from a first-in-human study of the Rheox™ system will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) in Paris, France on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM CEST in Room 7.3P. During the session, Professor Arschang Valipour, MD, FCCP, will present initial data from the multicenter, single-armed safety study of the RheOx system in patients with Chronic Bronchitis. The first-in-human study in Chronic Bronchitis was designed to provide initial safety and proof-of-concept data for the Bronchial Rheoplasty procedure which targets the cells responsible for mucus hypersecretion.

"We look forward to sharing initial data from our Chronic Bronchitis program in an oral presentation at ERS, one of the premier academic forums for interventional pulmonology," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, MD and CEO of Gala. "We have accomplished what drugs have not by developing a medical device to directly treat the mucus-producing cells in the airways that cause debilitating cough and mucus symptoms. With this data, Gala is at the forefront of the next generation of targeted Interventional Pulmonary technologies, offering clinically meaningful outcomes to patients."

About Gala Therapeutics

Gala Therapeutics is a privately-held medical device company based in Menlo Park, CA that was formed by Apple Tree Partners, a life-sciences focused venture capital firm based in New York. Gala is dedicated to developing disease modifying therapies that improve survival, quality of life, and outcomes for patients with lung cancer, COPD, asthma, and other pulmonary diseases. Gala is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and all physicians who treat pulmonary disease.

