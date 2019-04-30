Data from the MIV-711 Phase II Program to be Presented at the OARSI World Congress

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today informs that new data from the phase II program of MIV-711, will be presented during the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) world congress, which will take place 2-5 May in Toronto, Canada. Data from the six months' open label extension study of MIV-711 in patients with osteoarthritis will be presented.

The poster will be presented by the study's lead investigator Dr. Philip Conaghan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Leeds in the UK, on May 3 and 4:

Abstract 726: Safety and Efficacy of Six Months´ Open Label Extension Post-RCT Using the Novel Cathepsin K Inhibitor MIV-711 in Patients with Osteoarthritis

Authors: Philip G. Conaghan, Michael A Bowes, Sarah R. Kingsbury, Alan Brett, Gwenael Guillard, Karin Tunblad3, Torbjörn Larsson, Åsa Holmgren, Alli Manninen, Karin Göhlin, Niclas Sjögren, Philippa Graham, Åsa Jansson, Cecilia Wadell, Richard Bethell and John Öhd

Details of all presentations for the OARSI world congress on osteoarthritis are available at the conference website: https://2019.oarsi.org/

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

