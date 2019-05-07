Data From the Remetinostat Phase II Study in Basal Cell Carcinoma Patients to be Presented at the 2019 SID Annual Meeting

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that data from the investigator-initiated study evaluating the effects of remetinostat in basal cell carcinoma patients, will be presented during the 2019 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) annual meeting in Chicago, USA.

Data will be presented on a poster and orally on May 10 and 11, respectively. The title of the abstract is: "An Open-Label Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Topical Remetinostat Gel for Basal Cell Carcinoma".

Authors: Nicole Urman B.S., Shaundra Eichstadt M.D., Hanh Do B.S., Amar Mirza B.S., Irene Bailey Ph.D., Shufeng Li Ph.D., Stanley T. Hollmig, Jean Y. Tang M.D. Ph.D., Anthony E. Oro M.D. Ph.D., Sumaira Aasi M.D., and Kavita Y. Sarin M.D. Ph.D.

Details of all presentations for the 2019 SID annual meeting are available at the conference website:https://www.sidannualmeeting.org/

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

