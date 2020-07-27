Data Governance Market worth $5.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Governance Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Due to the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the Data Governance Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Governance Market"

316 – Tables

50 – Figures

316 – Pages

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108243043

The risk management application segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The solution providers of the risk management application deliver significant value to businesses by ensuring their important financial data assets are formally managed throughout enterprises. These vendors provide automated risk management solutions to mitigate risks and align critical-business processes with the help of functions, such as managing IT security-based compliance mandates, including ISO 27001, and providing automated risk notifications. Risk management application and solution providers have the potential to deliver significant outcomes and reshape organizations' businesses by providing automated solutions across multiple industry verticals.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to dominate the market, whereas the retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has realized the significance of data management and governance, which help govern and secure multiple transactions in organizations. Financial institutions constantly face challenges, such as data quality and accessibility, and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions and banks handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108243043

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Data Governance Market has been segmented on the basis of regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size and continues to dominate the global Data Governance Market from 2020 to 2025, due to the significant adoption of data governance and management solutions and the presence of a large number of vendors in the US. Enterprises in this region have quite well-established processes and the high-levels of technology awareness. The risk management and data management capabilities of these organizations are also high as compared to that of organizations in other regions. The increasing penetration rate in multiple industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail and consumer goods, IT and Telecommunications, and healthcare and life sciences, are expected to drive the market growth. APAC offers significant growth opportunities, owing to the growing technology expenditures in major countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and Australia, and the demand for cost-effective data management and governance solutions and services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). These factors are expected to drive the Data Governance Market growth during the forecast period.

The major vendors of data governance solutions and services include IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Collibra (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), TopQuadrant (US), Information Builders (US), Alation (US), TIBCO (US), Varonis (US), erwin (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Syncsort (US), Infogix (US), Magnitude Software (US), Ataccama (US), Reltio (US), Global Data Excellence (Switzerland), Global IDs (US), Innovative Routines International (US), Denodo (US), Adaptive (US), Microsoft (US), Zaloni (US), Alex Solutions (Australia), Microfocus (UK) and Mindtree(US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

eGRC Market by Component (Software and Services), Software (Usage and Type), Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, Incident Management, and Risk Management), Business Function, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-governance-risk-compliance-market-1310.html

Data Quality Tools Market by Data Type (Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data), Component (Software and Services), Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-quality-tools-market-22437870.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-governance-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-governance.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets