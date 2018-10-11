Data Intensity is a Signature Sponsor of Oracle OpenWorld 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity is pleased to be a Signature Sponsor of Oracle OpenWorld 2018 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, October 22–25, 2018.

With a wide selection of workshops and product demos at our booth, featured Theater presentations, breakout sessions, and so much more, Data Intensity invites you to join us at Oracle OpenWorld 2018.

"Data Intensity is an Oracle Platinum Partner with over 2000 certifications maintained by our engineering and support staff," comments CEO, Tony Sumpster. "We support the Oracle Portfolio of Applications, Technology and Cloud services, ensuring our customers meet their critical business needs through our purpose-built solutions and services. Visit our booth at Oracle OpenWorld and speak to our experts to see how we can help you drive greater performance, and have the flexibility and availability you need at a lower cost."

We have eight breakout sessions from technology experts in the Data Intensity team, discussing all things Cloud and Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud (ADWC), as well as a variety of workshops and demos at our booth #1007 for those that would prefer a chance to speak to an expert in a small group.

Data Intensity's CTO, James Anthony and CMO, June Manley also have Theater Sessions during the week-long event. James will be discussing how Data Intensity used the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud with Oracle Analytics Cloud to provide a rapid solution to an age-old business problem. June will be discussing how successful companies evolve to not only respond to customer, employee, and partner needs, but focus on strategies and technologies that straddle digital transformation.

During the event we will also be launching the #FindDI social engagement campaign, asking OpenWorld attendees to interact with Data Intensity virtually and be in with a chance of winning an incredible prize!

Find out what Data Intensity has planned for Oracle OpenWorld by visiting our event page.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

