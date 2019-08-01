Data Intensity Wins Fastest Time to Impact Award at Totango Executive Summit

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango recently awarded Data Intensity with the Fastest Time to Impact Award for our broad organizational impact in driving Enterprise to Customer (E2C) centricity, as well as the speed at which we implemented and achieved this organization impact.

"The Totango Customer Visionary Award is awarded to companies who are among the best and brightest, and who go above and beyond for their customers," said Kevin O'Came, SVP Customer Success at Totango. "Data Intensity won the 'Customer Visionary Award - Fastest Time to Impact' at Totango's Customer Success Summit due in large part for its ability to drive broad organizational impact around customer centricity in less than three months."

As a Managed Services Provider, Data Intensity's core focus is customer experience, and the world-class support our customers receive from our services. Hundreds of organizations place great trust in our ability to manage their applications, data and technology platforms that power their business. Our mission as a company is to extend customer growth and retention as part of the overall customer experience.

Data Intensity implemented Totango, and within three months had a fully operational functioning platform. Today, the entire Customer Success team can act on data in uniform ways, rather than relying on individual skills.

"We can now focus on the fundamentals - defining what success means at every level and every stage across the customer journey, and adjusting it, and we're able to act on the data and measure the outcomes, and that's what Totango has enabled us to do," commented Tony Sumpster, Data Intensity's CEO. Read the full case study now.

Data Intensity can accelerate your business success with our transformative solutions and services, helping you to overcome Cost, Capacity, Capability, and Coverage challenges. Find out how you can power your business with Data Intensity today.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a trusted Managed Services Provider; delivering business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid multi-cloud world. Our transformative purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

