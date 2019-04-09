Data Intensity wins Oracle Autonomous Partner of the Year 2019!

Data Intensity helps customers around the globe adopt innovative and transformative technologies like Autonomous Data Management and Cloud. As an Oracle customer and part of an elite group of partners within their Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) program; Data Intensity embarked on our own journey to Oracle Cloud, migrating OBIEE to Oracle Analytics Cloud and upgrading to the latest E-Business Suite instance – all built on the Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud (ADWC) ( case study here ).

Data Intensity's internal experience with Autonomous provides the foundation to help our customers. James Anthony, Data Intensity CTO, explained, "The Autonomous Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud have allowed us to extend out to a much greater user community, with 10x users accessing the system than prior, and all of those are driving value - rather than just spending the time extracting data."

As an Oracle Platinum Partner, Data Intensity has over 2,800 certifications, with over 200 cloud migrations completed, in addition to over 20 Oracle specialisations supporting the Oracle Portfolio of Applications, Technology, and Cloud services. Find out more about our Oracle partnership here.

"As one of the early adopters of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud," notes CEO, Tony Sumpster, "Data Intensity is leading the way using this new technology within our own company and we are creating multiple assets to help others in their Digital Transformation journey too."

Find out how Data Intensity and Oracle can help you drive change. Read our Digital Transformation: The Future of Business and IT eBook today.

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

