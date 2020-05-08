Data Masons Expands US Team With Two Leading Positions

SARASOTA, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After coming off one of the most successful years in its history, Data Masons continues to execute its growth strategy by staffing two new critical positions. Despite the negative impacts of coronavirus, Data Masons is seeing demand from large organizations as they seek to move away from legacy embedded EDI solutions to advanced cloud integration platforms that increase an enterprise's efficiency and expand visibility across its entire supply chain. The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the importance of strong supply chain management and the benefits of cloud computing. According to Molly Kelly, Vice President of Operations, "Now is the ideal time to invest in Data Masons' future."

Grant Beresford, the new Vice President of Sales, has over 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales and leadership. Earlier in his career, Grant led Microsoft's West Region to unprecedented growth, giving him unique and vital insight that will serve Microsoft partners and Dynamics clients. "I see tremendous potential in Data Masons' industry-leading solution due to the unique architecture and strength of our relationship with the Dynamics partner channel."

Annie Worth also joins as the new Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Annie has been working in strategic marketing roles for over 15 years, including, most recently, directing the marketing departments for a cloud and IT infrastructure company and a data quality software company.

Many companies have decided to take this time of uncertainty or reduced production to invest in their infrastructure with plans of adopting a cloud-based integration platform that will digitally transform their entire value chain and yield significant improvements. Grant Beresford and Annie Worth will be instrumental in identifying these companies and facilitating the process of moving them expeditiously from consideration to implementation.

"Our employees play a crucial role in our ability to support our customers at a superior level. We are fortunate to be able to maintain existing staffing levels while adding these new positions during the crisis. It's important to continue plans to grow our business and improve service levels for clients who now face unexpected challenges. Hiring these two positions does just that," says Kelly.

Improving the efficiency of supply chain activities and increasing a firm's competitiveness are more crucial than ever. Data Masons is committed to providing exceptional service, technology, and support to its clients. The addition of Grant and Annie to the Data Masons team will help Data Masons expand its reach and positively impact more organizations that can benefit from EDI Made Simple.

Since 1996, Data Masons has specialized in EDI Made Simple®, offering cloud-based and on-premise EDI solutions that can integrate with any partner or platform in a secure environment with no customizations. It is a leading EDI solution provider for companies using ERP platforms including Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, and Dynamics NAV. Data Masons' product flexibility and expert service options have made it the ideal partner to deliver high-performance business-document integration, with more than 1,500 global customers, including Clorox, FILA, The Hershey Company, Breville, Shopbop (a subsidiary of Amazon), Citizen Watch, Zippo, and more. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia.

