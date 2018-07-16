Data Points to the Continued Rapid Growth of the Legal Cannabis Market in North America

NEW YORK, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a research report provided by Technavio, the legal cannabis market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of about 24% until 2021. The increasing popularity of cannabidiol (CBD) oil products is one of the primary growth factors for the market. The growing impact of online retailers is also expected to contribute significantly to the legal cannabis market. Overall, the medical applications of CBD, and the growing awareness of them, is what makes this segment of the industry so important to its overall growth. Technavio's Research analysis on the global CBD oil market identified that the demand for CBD oil is high in many different parts of the world because it can cure various ailments in the human body. Furthermore, CBD oil is highly recommended because it can suppress the growth of cancer cells to prevent cancer. The research predicts that the CBD market will grow at a CAGR of more than 39% by 2021. Tidal Royalty Corp. (OTC: TDRYF), Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF), AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. (OTC: AXIM), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF)

Canada had legalized cannabis nationally this June and the U.S. is gradually moving towards legalization, as California has legalized cannabis for recreational purposes at the beginning of the year. Canada's new laws are expected to create a pioneering business environment and according to a report by CBC, University of Waterloo entrepreneurship professor, Nada Basir, explained, "Where I think we're going to see a lot of startup activity around this new legislation is in activities outside the traditional growth and transaction of the product… typically, historically, this is where we see innovation really happen because it becomes the survival of the fittest, and to survive you're going to have to figure out how to scale, how you can be more efficient, how you can save costs."

Tidal Royalty Corp. (OTC: TDRYF) is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the ticker (CSE: RLTY.U). Earlier today, the company announced breaking news that, "a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, is pleased announce that the Company has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States

DTC Eligibility - Further to the company's news release dated July 16, 2018, Tidal Royalty's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and trade under the symbol "TDRYF" on the OTC Markets. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Tidal Royalty's CEO Paul Rosen stated: "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility. This status will make the process of trading our stock in the United States much easier. We expect that this will make our shares available to a larger percentage of the investment market, which should improve the liquidity of our shares and therefore benefit Tidal Royalty and our shareholders."

About Tidal Royalty - Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry."

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: NXTTF) is Your Everything Cannabis Store™. Namaste operates the largest global cannabis e-commerce platform with over 30 websites in 20+ countries under various brands. Recently, the Company announced that it has submitted applications to the Apple and Google Play stores in order to launch its latest mobile application, Uppy Cannabis Journal. Uppy Cannabis Journal is the first artificial intelligence ("AI") driven medical cannabis app, which is designed to collect direct feedback on cannabis strains and over time provide strain and cannabis hardware recommendations. Namaste has implemented its AI technology through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Findify AB ("Findify" or "Findify.io") and has fed over 2 Million pieces of unique data to the platform which forms the base on which the algorithm will evolve and adapt itself to better understand the effects of cannabis strains in relation to treatment of many symptoms.







AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Recently, the Company announced positive results from stability and dissolution tests performed on its prime drug candidate, MedChew Rx®, which will undergo clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. Results showed that the primary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in MedChew Rx™ remained stable throughout the test and that the availability of the APIs was greater than 90%. MedChew Rx® is comprised of the cannabinoid molecules delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which generally degrade after time.







Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) is a Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil for medical purposes. At the end of July, the Company announced that their 50/50 joint venture for large-scale, low-cost, high-quality cannabis production, Pure Sunfarms, has received its cannabis sales license from Health Canada. Pure Sunfarms is now permitted to immediately begin selling product from its expanding inventory of high-quality dried cannabis, including to Emerald Health Therapeutics, under their previously announced supply agreement, as well as to address significant demand from other licensed producers. This sale license also positions Pure Sunfarms to secure supply agreements with provincial government distributors for the imminent legal adult-use marketplace. Pure Sunfarms initiated commercial-scale cannabis production in May of this year and is currently utilizing 225,000 sq. ft. of its 1.1 Million sq. ft. Delta 3 greenhouse facility in Delta, BC, with the expectation that the full 1.1 Million sq. ft. will be converted for cannabis production by the end of 2018, on schedule and on budget.







Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF) is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Recently, the Company announced that the its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dosecann Inc., has successfully obtained a Dealer's Licence for Controlled Drugs and Substances from Health Canada pursuant to the Narcotics Control Regulations for Dosecann's purpose built 42,000 sq. ft. facility located in Charlottetown, PEI. The License allows Dosecann to serve as a central mid-stream hub to Auxly and its subsidiaries and partners in the development and manufacturing of value-added cannabis products. The License authorizes Dosecann to engage in various activities related to manufacturing of cannabis oils and resins through extraction of dried cannabis flower, production of authorized cannabis products, product formulation, research and development and quality testing. In addition, the License permits the import of input materials and the export of finished cannabis products to international markets for medical and scientific purposes.

