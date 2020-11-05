Data Projections, Inc. to Host Free Webinar Introducing Zoom Phone Next Month

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, a Texas audio-visual solutions company, invites business owners and decision makers to participate in an upcoming webinar to learn more about Zoom Phone and its unique capability to facilitate seamless connectivity among employees and clients. Zoom Phone is a cloud-based VoIP phone service offered by Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

"In a time when we all search for solutions that allow us to be productive while still maintaining social distancing protocols, Zoom Phone is an effective tool to improve communication at all levels of a company or organization," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections. "We are excited to introduce this technology as part of our ongoing effort to empower the business world to maximize collaboration and productivity," continued Turner.

With calling features that include mobile and desktop apps, call recording, group calls, transcription, and a host of integration options, Zoom Phone is designed to provide users with a flexible alternative to video calls for situations when voice-only communication is easier and more efficient, yet just as effective. Switching from voice only to video or chat is seamless, resulting in a comprehensive digital solution that combines centralized communication management with ease of use.

"Zoom Phone is a fantastic component in today's digital transformation strategies. We look forward to sharing its impressive capabilities in detail and expanding on how it can expedite efficiency and productivity in a business setting," concluded Turner.

Data Projections' free webinar is scheduled for Dec 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (CST). For more information and registration, visit here.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:



Beth Guide

281-389-5117

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Projections