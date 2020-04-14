Data Projections, Inc. Virtually Connecting Seniors With Their Loved Ones During Pandemic

HOUSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As senior citizens in retirement homes struggle to visit with their families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Houston-based Data Projections, Inc. created a solution that allowed seniors to trade the closed windows of their Senior Living Communities for technology that allows them to seamlessly communicate with their loved ones. "The thought of these seniors being restricted to touching a window to feel close to someone is heartbreaking, and when you're in the business of connecting people, a window just won't do," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

In a collaboration with Bill Graff, Founder and Director of The Senior Estate Concierge, and Belmont Village Senior Living, Data Projections offers this portable and user-friendly technology that will enable each resident to clearly see the smiling faces and hear the soothing voices of dear family and friends from the comfort of their own room in real time. Data Projections configured the unit for ease of use and created a training video for Belmont Village staff, making the whole setup and operation as easy as plugging it into the wall. There is no technological know-how required for these seniors to feel the love amidst this pandemic-induced isolation.

"For our residents and the people they are getting to connect with, this collaboration is truly a gift," said Kim Ward, Belmont Village Senior Living Community Relations Manager.

"People are wired to connect with each other, and not even a pandemic can stop that," concluded Turner.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Beth Guide

281-389-5117

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Projections

Related Links

http://www.dataprojections.com

