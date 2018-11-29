Data Projections makes the latest Top 50 Integrators list by SCN

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections continues providing audio-visual integration to its clients, and their ongoing commitment has been recognized as they have once again been named as one of the Top 50 Integrators by SCN for 2018.

"Our team is dedicated to providing custom A/V solutions for our clients," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President. "We understand that effective communications are vital for success, and identifying the communication needs of each business is key, enabling us to provide the ideal solution for increased productivity and effective, seamless communication," Turner continued.

"Working closely with our clients helps us understand their needs and goals and provide them with a variety of options for better conferencing and more effective communications. We will consider every aspect of the project, with cyber security being paramount, whether it's for a boardroom, a classroom or a virtual conference room," added Turner.

"Additionally, Data Projections has been recognized by the BBB as an accredited business for outstanding service for 2018. We are proud of the recognition for our long-term commitment to our clients and our role in building A/V systems that continue to keep modern businesses communicating successfully." Turner concluded.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

SOURCE Data Projections

Related Links

http://www.dataprojections.com

