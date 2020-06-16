Data Projections Rolls Out SimplyConnected Huddle and Home Office Starter Kits

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, Inc. is committed to helping companies navigate communication and collaboration challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic from the office and at home. As a direct result of the pandemic and more companies allowing employees to work from home, Data Projections is proud to announce their new SimplyConnected Huddle and Home Office Starter Kits. "The rollout is specifically designed to help facilitate a work at home environment for companies without a solution already in place," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

The SimplyConnected Huddle package provides companies with a mobile "huddle room" solution that enables small groups to communicate and collaborate with remote colleagues and customers. The Home Office Starter Kits are specifically designed to help support a company's dispersed workforce during a time when many employees are still working from home.

This digital technology allows companies and organizations to utilize modern audiovisual solutions to connect with employees and customers at a time when large gatherings in the work place are largely prohibited. In an effort to maintain cost effectiveness for struggling companies, Data Projections offers SimplyConnected Huddle and Home Office Starter Kits for a convenient monthly fee.

"We are in the business of connecting people every day, but it is our distinct privilege to provide a solution that enables companies to continue communicating and working to safeguard their livelihood during this pandemic crisis," concluded Turner.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:



Beth Guide

281-389-5117

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Projections

Related Links

https://www.dataprojections.com

