Data Projects the Lithium-Ion Battery Market Will Eclipse USD 77 Billion by 2024

NEW YORK, August 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report published by Transparency Market Research, the global market for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow from USD 29.68 Billion in 2015 to USD 77.42 Billion by 2024 and at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. Lithium and cobalt are major materials used in lithium-ion batteries, which are now widely used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, power tools, video games, toys, e-bikes, EVs and other electronic devices. Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics continues to drive the growth of the market. Other factors, such as declining prices of smart gadgets and the rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology are also expected to fuel the market. Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTC: BEAG), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ : TSLA ), Ford Motor Company (NYSE : F ), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE : HMC ), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE : LAC )

The electric vehicles market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to lithium-ion battery cost reductions and performance improvements. According to a report from International Energy Agency, the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars on the road jumped 54%, to more than 3 Million in 2017. China is expected to have the largest electric car market, with 580,000 EVs sold in 2017. The United States sold about 280,000 EVs in 2017. The report indicated that technological improvements helped increased lithium-ion battery production scale and battery sizes.

Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: BEAG) just announced breaking news this morning that, "the official launch of the Company's new corporate website and to introduce Blue Eagle's core leadership team of energy, lithium and exploration specialists. Blue Eagle is a lithium exploration company engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. The company's initial property is located in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields Petro-Lithium brine target area that features many similarities to the nearby Clayton Valley and which the company believes warrants an extensive exploration program. The company has a 100% Working Interest in 200 placer claims. The staked claims cover 4,000 acres (~1,619 hectares).

Website Launch - Blue Eagle is pleased to launch its new corporate website at http://www.blueeaglelithium.com. The website provides a detailed overview of the Company's structure and focus; Blue Eagle's property, Company management, an overview of the growing lithium market, relevant industry news, company news, brochure, fact sheets, all contact details, and Investor Relations area.

Leadership Team - Blue Eagle's core leadership team comprises of experienced leaders that represent many years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. The following biographies provide overviews of key team members' experience and expertise.

Rupert Ireland: CEO, Board of Directors - Rupert Ireland brings to Blue Eagle Lithium more than 20 years of experience in the energy, financial services, and technology sectors. He has first-hand knowledge in operations and significant business relationships, including being a principal of the private equity and merchant banking alliance Gladstone Global. All are vital to the successful direction and execution of Blue Eagle's business objectives and future fund raising requirements. Prior to Blue Eagle, Rupert has been involved with an oil and gas project, building his expertise in various areas such as taking an early stage project through to a drilling program. His previous experience includes roles as Head of Trading at Carax (now Tradition), and Sales Trading at City Index, with clients including JP Morgan, Citibank and other major hedge funds. Rupert attended the University of Newcastle.

Rod Murray: Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Rod Murray has 30 years of oil industry experience, primarily in new ventures and the management of projects and operations in developing countries and the US. His projects have ranged from multi-million to billion-dollar wildcat exploration, discovery, appraisal and development scenarios. Over the course of his career in the energy sector, Rod has managed over 200 projects, working for most of the majors including BHP, BP, Shell, Amoco, Chevron and Mobil. Over the years he developed a proven track record of forging strong relationships with government officials, investors and operators. Rod spent his early career as a Consultant and Operations Geologist in Europe, Africa and the North Sea. Rod is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College (MSc. Petroleum Geology), and the University of Manchester (BSc. Geology).

Gavin Harrison: Director of Operations - Gavin Harrison is a well-known figure in the US lithium and "petro lithium" exploration industry, having quickly dispatched and acquired 500,000+ acres of mineral lands equating to over 25,000 mineral claims in Utah, Arizona and Nevada on behalf of clients during the lithium land rush in 2016. His reputation and hard-earned experience in the lithium industry is invaluable to Blue Eagle. Gavin's company, Harrison Land Services (HLS), has a wide range of exploration instruments and equipment for carrying out field tasks and is a well-equipped field service company.

Robert FE Jones: Board Advisor - Robert FE Jones is a seasoned geophysicist with 40 years of experience in the energy sector. Most recently, Robert has worked as an independent and is currently in NED roles for Caithness Petroleum and Tristone Energy. Robert has strong capability across all aspects of energy exploration and development, founded on technical excellence in geoscience/exploration. He has successfully delivered over 400 projects, including new ventures, exits, re-organizations, and major discoveries in South America, the Arctic, Asia, Middle East, Europe and West Africa. Robert is a Certified Petroleum Geophysicist (AAPG) and a graduate (MSc. Marine Geotechnics, BSc. Physics) of University College of North Wales.

Management Comments - "We're very fortunate to have assembled a team of this caliber," commented Blue Eagle's CEO, Rupert Ireland. "My own years of participation in the energy, financial services, and technology sectors have taught me the vital importance of first-hand experience when it comes developing early stage exploration companies. The teams collective knowledge allows us to make the correct planning decisions, which is the back bone of successful exploration. I'm looking forward to working with our initial team, we are keen to implement our exploration program and look to secure the key partnerships needed to move this company forward. Among our first steps will be to announce our plans for Blue Eagle's initial exploration program which we are finalizing now."

About Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. - Blue Eagle Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company based in Henderson, Nevada. The company is engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. Blue Eagle's team comprises experienced leaders that represent over 60 years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. Blue Eagle has a 100% Working Interest in 200 placer claims in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields lithium brine target in the heart of the Basin and Range geologic province. The staked claims, covering 4,000 acres (~1,619 hectares) over a large portion of Railroad Valley, are ready for the next phase of lithium exploration."

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ : TSLA ) the Company's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Tesla Inc. recently reported its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2018. Second quarter highlights include: Q2 Automotive gross margin increased to 20.6% GAAP and 21.0% non-GAAP; Model 3 gross margin turned slightly positive in Q2, expecting roughly 15% in Q3; Expecting to produce 50-55k Model 3s in Q3; deliveries should exceed that; Major cost restructuring executed in Q2 USD 2.2 Billion of cash and cash equivalents at Q2-end, expected to grow in Q3 and Q4; Capex projection in 2018 adjusted to USD 2.5 Billion. Tesla aims to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as it can. Tesla believes that the majority of its production lines will be ready to produce at this rate by end of this year, but it will still have to increase capacity in certain places and the Company will need its suppliers to meet this as well. As a result, Tesla expects to hit this rate sometime next year. The Tesla Gigafactory was born out of necessity and will supply enough batteries to support Tesla's projected vehicle demand of 500,000 cars per year by 2018, which will require today's entire worldwide supply of lithium-ion batteries.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE : F ) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford recently introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid SUV. The all-new Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid responds to calls from law enforcement agencies for improved performance with lower operating costs to help make the lives of law enforcement officers easier with improved pursuit performance and standard all-wheel drive - and save agencies and taxpayers money. Its hybrid batteries are specially placed inside the vehicle so they do not compromise passenger or cargo space. The new hybrid-powered Police Interceptor Utility also reduces engine idling time to save fuel when the vehicle is stationary. The hybrid can power demanding electrical loads from lights, computers, radios and other equipment using its lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off and intermittently run to charge the battery. "We're committed to electrifying vehicles for all customers, including law enforcement who need the high performance and low operating costs that Ford's next-generation hybrids will excel at providing," said Hau Thai-Tang, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Purchasing. "Standard all-wheel drive is important because crooks don't stop when it rains."

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE : HMC ) is the mobility company known for their performance and innovative technology. The Company has paired up with Jackery, the Outdoor Industry leader in eco-friendly portable power solutions, to launch a new line of sustainable energy products at Outdoor Retailer's Summer Market. The Honda brand is long known for its commitment to a sustainable future, making the collaborative line of portable power solutions a perfect addition to Honda's upcoming launch of the 2019 Insight Hybrid. The licensed product portfolio of these trusted brands features a series of portable power stations designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. The solar power ready, light-weight portable power stations feature lithium battery technology that allows adventurers to enjoy an endless supply of power for extended time outdoors. "Our products and Honda's commitment to sustainability really make this the perfect partnership to serve the outdoor industry," explained Jackery Chief Executive Officer, Z. Sun. "Our shared promise in product excellence will allow outdoor enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy more time outside without concern for powering their mobile devices."

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE : LAC ) is developing Caucharí-Olaroz, under construction in Jujuy, Argentina, and on the closing of the Transaction will have a 62.5% interest in Cauchari-Olaroz with Ganfeng Lithium holding a 37.5% interest. Lithium Americas Corp. recently announced that it has entered into definitive transaction agreements to implement a number of transactions, pursuant to which, among other things, a subsidiary of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ("SQM") has agreed to sell all of its interest in Minera Exar S.A., the holding Company for the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project, to a subsidiary of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. As a result of the Transaction, Ganfeng Lithium will become Lithium Americas' partner in developing and operating the Project, which is currently under development in Jujuy, Argentina. Lithium Americas' interest in Caucharí-Olaroz will increase from 50% to 62.5%, with Ganfeng Lithium holding the remaining 37.5% interest. "We would like to thank SQM for providing the support to advance Caucharí-Olaroz into construction, helping to build an independent team in Jujuy and putting the Project on a path to reach first production by 2020," said Lithium Americas' Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hodgson. "We are also very pleased to welcome Ganfeng Lithium as our new partner at Cauchari-Olaroz to continue development on our previously disclosed timeline and explore future opportunities to collaborate."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:



info@financialbuzz.com



+1-877-601-1879





Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com