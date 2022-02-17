Data Protection And Recovery Software Market to Grow by USD 5.73 bn | Technavio

The data protection and recovery software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Protection And Recovery Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the data protection and recovery software market has been segmented into email protection, end-to-end data protection, application recovery management, cloud application protection, and others. The email protection segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Email protection has become important owing to cyber threats such as phishing and email scams that target enterprises through email. Such initiatives are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the data protection and recovery software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Data Protection and Recovery Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the data protection and recovery software market include Acronis International GmbH, Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers data protection and recovery software that migrates systems between physical and virtual platforms quickly and restores an entire system to new, dissimilar hardware with a few simple clicks, under the brand name of Acronis.

The company offers data protection and recovery software that migrates systems between physical and virtual platforms quickly and restores an entire system to new, dissimilar hardware with a few simple clicks, under the brand name of Acronis. Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers data protection and recovery software that ensure availability via a single interface for backup and recovery, under the brand name of Commvault.

The company offers data protection and recovery software that ensure availability via a single interface for backup and recovery, under the brand name of Commvault. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers data protection and recovery software that are designed to reliably protect the most important digital documents and memories in just a few clicks, under the brand name of Dell Technologies.

Data Protection and Recovery Software Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the data protection and recovery software market as a part of the global application software market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the data protection and recovery software market during the forecast period.

Data Protection and Recovery Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data protection and recovery software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data protection and recovery software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data protection and recovery software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data protection and recovery software market vendors

Data Protection And Recovery Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

