Data Resiliency Market Size to Grow by USD 18.29 Bn | Massive Growth in Data Generated from Varied Sources to Boost Growth | Technavio

Data Resiliency Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Arcserve Inc., Asigra Inc., Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Open Text Corp., Rubrik Inc., Quest Software Inc., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, Veritas Technologies LLC, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data resiliency market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Companies including Asigra Inc. are offering instant data recovery to reduce downtime and keep end-users productive while troubleshooting production issues. In 2020, the company announced the integration with Microsoft 365 for providing support to end-users, thus empowering solution providers to significantly lower the cybersecurity threats of critical cloud-based application data.

Data Resiliency Market Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

On-premises

The on-premises segment held the largest data resiliency market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period as organizations with mission-critical workloads will employ more resiliency techniques at more levels inside the data center in the coming years.

Cloud

Geography

North America

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data resiliency in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC. The rapid growth of different industries and connected devices and the focus of vendors to expand their product portfolio with cutting-edge and technologically advanced options will facilitate the data resiliency market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Data Resiliency Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global data resiliency market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the data resiliency market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data resiliency market report covers the following areas:

Data Resiliency Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data resiliency market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data resiliency market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data resiliency market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data resiliency market vendors

Data Resiliency Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Arcserve Inc., Asigra Inc., Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Open Text Corp., Rubrik Inc., Quest Software Inc., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, Veritas Technologies LLC, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asigra Inc.

Exhibit 89: Asigra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Asigra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Asigra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Asigra Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Commvault Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Commvault Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 102: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 111: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 120: NetApp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NetApp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: NetApp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 125: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 129: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: VMware Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: VMware Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: VMware Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

