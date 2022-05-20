"Data Scientist that helped build one of America's largest Fintech Networks, retired to rehabilitate from Severe Fibromyalgia with Brain Fog, launches Early Registration for New Technology Platform & Publishes 20 New Books"

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I, Kristen Thomasino, resigned from my successful 13+ year career at AvidXchange, Inc., in November 2019 to work on a self-funded Social Good healthcare advocacy project.

The project has been focused on capturing my experiences rehabilitating after a fall down 15 feet of stairs in 2016 that later resulted in lots of pain, right side weakness, and in summer of 2019 full body weakness plus severe brain fog with Fibromyalgia.

Today's press release includes major successes related to research & development, publishing, advocacy, community stewardship & networking for opportunities to help others.

Contact: [email protected], www.buddytown.com/onlinebooking

