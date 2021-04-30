Data Security Market will grow by $ 2.85 Billion, 2021-2025|Increasing IT Security Budget to be Major Trend|Technavio

Request Our Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Proofpoint Inc. are some of the major market participants. Stringent regulations regarding data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Security Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43478

Data Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the data security market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Proofpoint Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Security Market size

Data Security Market trends

Data Security Market industry analysis

Market trends such as increasing IT security budget is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, system integration and interoperability issues is may threaten the growth of the market.



Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Security Solutions Market - Global data center security solutions market is segmented by type (logical security and physical security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Internet Security Market - Global internet security market is segmented by solution (products and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Data Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data security market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Proofpoint Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-security-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

