data.ai Quarterly Report: Consumers Set to Spend $33 Billion on Apps This Quarter and Download more than 13.5 Billion Games

Consumers Set to Spend $33 Billion on Apps This Quarter and Download more than 13.5 Billion Games According to data.ai

Across both app stores, games are set to account for 65% of all consumer spend in Q2 2022 . And, according to data.ai's quarterly data, mobile is now the leading force in gaming and generates 60% of global gaming spend, largely thanks to its wide demographic reach and gameplay range. In this quarter, consumers are projected to download more than 13.5 billion games and spend more than $21.4 billion. Compared to pre-pandemic Q2 2019, mobile gaming is set to generate 30% more revenue this quarter and see a 25% increase in average weekly game downloads, confirming a continuation of mobile gaming's pandemic-fueled boom.

