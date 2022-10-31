DataBank Announces Bare Metal Service

DataBank METAL™ features low-latency access with no technology or customization limits

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces the launch of DataBank METAL, a single-tenant bare metal offering. DataBank METAL can be deployed within 40+ data centers across 20+ U.S. metros of DataBank's industry-leading edge footprint.

As a hosting option between traditional colocation and private cloud hosting, bare metal in a DataBank data center delivers a comprehensive infrastructure solution for companies looking to strike a balance between flexibility, performance, and cost while maintaining and increasing their presence at the edge. DataBank METAL provides automated orchestration of server deployments so you can quickly extend your unique environments – without capital expenditures – to the edge and closer to your employees, clients, and prospects. This means customers can use any operating environments, applications, and management tools they have developed or adopted, without conforming to external standards or practices.

"DataBank METAL is an ideal solution for many companies as they look to accomplish their edge vision and goals," said Jeremy Pease, senior vice president of managed service operations. "DataBank's colocation-focused data centers are strategically situated across North America to deliver a high volume of data to the edge. Additionally, our solution offers an orchestration layer as part of the bare metal platform. This gives our clients the freedom to manage their deployments with no rules or encumbrances by delivering the solution however they see fit."

DataBank METAL provides an industry standard, yet a fully customizable environment that allows companies to develop, test, deploy, and support their workloads without signing up for extra services they may not need. Additionally, bare metal servers enable organizations to rent server capacity in an ongoing OpEx model – increasing speed to market and virtually eliminating capital expenditures.

"With its ability to deliver fast deployments, reliable performance and scalability, and edge solutions, DataBank's bare metal delivers a best-of-all worlds approach capable of delivering significant business value," added Greg Shamieh, senior product manager for DataBank.

For more information about DataBank Metal, visit databank.com or call 800-840-7533.

