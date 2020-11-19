DataBank Announces Groundbreaking on its Third Data Center in Minnesota

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, breaks ground on its third data center in Minnesota, MSP3, located in Brooklyn Park. MSP3 will be a Tier III designed-certified data center located on 14 acres of land purchased from Scannell Properties in 2020. Phase 1 of this development will include a new 86,000 sq. ft. data center facility and will be master planned for Phase 2, which includes an additional 170,000 sq. ft. of data center space. Phase 1 is on track to be ready for service in September 2021.

The development of a third data center matches the Twin Cities fast-growing reputation as a technology center and innovation powerhouse. It plugs a Midwestern gap where traffic must often be routed through Chicago data centers.

MSP3 will offer customers a highly reliable facility to house their mission and business-critical infrastructure, and is marked by concurrently maintainable systems, allowing for any planned maintenance activity of power and cooling systems to take place without disruption. DataBank also has two additional data centers in the region including, MSP1 a 16,000 sq. ft facility located in West Twin Cities and MSP2 a 55,000 sq. ft. 10 MW facility in East Twin Cities.

"Our customers drive our growth and we are excited to once again expand our presence in the Minneapolis region with MSP3 to support their requirements for high quality, secure data center space," comments Raul K Martynek , CEO of DataBank. "The Twin Cities have become beacons for growth and innovation in the Midwest, and DataBank is pleased to grow along with them."

This state-of-the-art secure Phase 1 facility includes:

45,000 sq. ft. of raised floor (deployed in three equal 3 MW pods of 15,000 sq. ft. each)

9 MW of UPS capacity

2N or N+1 availability

2 Meet Me rooms with multiple network providers

On-site security personnel 24x7x365

Dedicated diesel-powered backup generators

Redundant cooling system

Numerous amenities, including office and conference room space, storage, and burn-in room capabilities

At MSP3, customers will have direct access to DataBank's full suite of services including colocation , cloud , and connectivity . DataBank's hybrid approach and team of experts can help guide customers to the most optimal services suite including data protection , managed security , and compliance services .

The project team for the MSP3 build include:

Corgan Associates - Architect

kW MCE - Mechanical/Electrical Engineer

L A Fuess - Structural Engineer

Kimley-Horn - Civil Engineer

Holder Construction – General Contractor

