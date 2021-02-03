DataBank Completes zColo Transaction with Closing Acquisition of Five Data Centers in France

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced it has completed its acquisition of zColo with the closing transaction of five data center assets in France from Zayo Group Holdings. The resulting footprint effectively positions the company as a leading edge colocation and interconnect platform.

"We're excited to finally have all elements of the zColo transaction complete," states Raul K. Martynek , DataBank's CEO. "Our integration is moving ahead swiftly and we look forward to unleashing the full power and reach of our integrated edge colocation and interconnect platform for customers in the months ahead."

DataBank has more than tripled its geographic footprint with the acquisition of the zColo facilities growing from 20 data centers in 9 markets to 65 data centers in 29 markets and offering customers access to 1.1M square feet of data center space, 141 MW of installed UPS capacity, and neutral interconnection at 20 major carrier hotels.

This growth comes on the heels of its strategic investment in EdgePresence , which accelerates DataBank's edge data center strategy by adding a modular data center platform to augment its traditional data center portfolio.

Collectively, these developments put DataBank at the forefront of the edge infrastructure wave, enabling enterprises, hyperscalers, cloud, content, and software customers to move their mission-critical workloads and platforms closer to end-user populations in second-, third-, and fourth-tier markets.

