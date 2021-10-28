DataBank Issues $330 Million in Secured Notes

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today that it will issue $330 million of secured notes in its second securitization offering this year.



The new securitization notes add $330M in additional capital and liquidity to DataBank's balance sheet and will be available for investment in new data center capacity including facilities and campuses in Salt Lake City, Denver, Ashburn and New York.

"This securitization reflects the success of our strategy to develop the largest geographic footprint of multi-tenant, enterprise-grade, edge colocation data centers in the U.S," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank's President & CFO. "Previously, only hyperscale data center providers attracted this kind of investor interest, but it's clear that our strategy to deliver capacity in a wide range of Tier I and Tier II markets to a diverse set of customers is gaining strong backing from institutional investors."

This is DataBank's second securitization in 2021, coming just seven months after the company conducted the first-ever securitization for a multi-tenant, enterprise data center provider, raising $658 million in secured notes in March of 2021. Today's announcement also comes less than a year after DataBank announced the acquisition of zColo, the data center assets of Zayo Group Holdings. Today, DataBank is the leading-edge colocation and interconnect platform with 60+ data centers in 29 metro markets and 20 major interconnect locations.

"The strong reception we received on this financing reflects DataBank's momentum and leadership in the rapidly evolving edge infrastructure landscape," said Tom Yanagi, Managing Director of DigitalBridge, DataBank's lead investor. "This securitization was oversubscribed with participation from 26 unique investors, demonstrating the quality of DataBank's underlying business and the important role it plays in our digital infrastructure portfolio."

Kroll provided an initial rating of the $330 million secured notes which consists of a $310m A-2 tranche rated A- and a $21.8m B tranche rated BBB. Demand for the securitization was extremely high with 26 unique investors ultimately participating and all tranches were oversubscribed. Deutsche Bank acted as Sole Structuring and as a Joint Active Bookrunning Manager and Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as a Joint Active Bookrunning Manager in the transaction, as well.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

www.databank.com

