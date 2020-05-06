Datablaze Announces Game Changing Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industries

EAGLE, Idaho, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, Datablaze has been working with companies in the Oil and Gas Industries to help understand the unique, essential requirements of their specific IoT needs. Datablaze's latest innovative tool, the Voyager™ SIM Management platform, improves visibility and functionality across an entire field of deployment.

Datablaze partners with oil and gas companies to create enterprise solutions that help move their businesses forward. Understanding no two businesses are alike, "we have skilled engineers and programmers who appreciate industry needs," says Cameron Powell, the Chief Technology Officer at Datablaze, "We have the proprietary tools and team that are vital for the spin-up of new key features" to constantly keep oil and gas companies at the forefront of technology.

Every organization using wireless data owes it to themselves to explore the offerings at Datablaze. Datablaze offers an end to end IoT solution to their partners, providing the best products for the best price.

Datablaze LLC is on the forefront of IoT connectivity and fully managed service solutions with a large base of customers and subscribers, both domestically and internationally. Datablaze has active M2M and IoT deployments in over 125 countries. By working directly with the world's top cellular carriers to build leading edge IoT products and integrations, Datablaze continues to deliver successful customer driven deployments globally. Datablaze provides 2G/3G/4G-LTE/NB-IoT/CATM connectivity and management, with Web, Mobile and API access. Accurate and simple reporting allow better downstream billing and cost management across deployments. Datablaze supports multi-carrier deployments, smart sims, multi carrier SIMs and smart switching between carriers for optimal coverage and cost savings.

To learn more about Datablaze, visit https://datablaze.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Related Images

datablaze-iot-management.jpg

Datablaze IoT Management

SOURCE Datablaze

Related Links

https://datablaze.com

