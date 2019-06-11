Databricks Awards Prominence Advisors for the Best Healthcare and Life Sciences Solution at the 2019 San Francisco Spark + AI Summit

Sepsis-related hospital infections cost 70% more than the average length of stay, and the epidemic accounts for $27 billion a year in expenses. Using near real-time data and predictive models, the Prominence Spark Artificial Intelligence solution identifies and prioritizes a list of patients and recommended interventions which can be delivered prospectively to maximize successful outcomes and reduce costs.

"We are excited to be honored for our team's work on our Sepsis machine-learning solution built on the Databricks platform," Bobby Bacci, Prominence CEO and Founder, said. "We're continue to push the envelope in building solutions that will change the way healthcare organizations use data in the future and look forward to seeing the application save lives and reduce cost."

"We awarded Prominence the 2019 Best Healthcare and Life Sciences solution award to recognize the company's commitment to innovation using Databricks. Prominence's rapid adoption of Databricks unified analytics platform is accelerating customers' innovation and insight." -Shannon St. Clair, Director Consulting & Partners, Databricks

With the right data, predictive models, and technology, high cost and poor outcomes can become a thing of the past. To find out more, download the whitepaper on leveraging unified analytics to solve complex healthcare challenges, watch a replay of the webinar for Prominence's award-winning solution, or book a meeting to discuss how Prominence can help you achieve your data goals!

About Prominence

Prominence enables healthcare organizations to do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence has more than 36 pre-built healthcare analytics accelerators that can leverage data from any source, and a team of expert advisors to help you become a truly data-driven organization.

About Databricks

Databricks is a unified analytics platform for data science and engineering developed by the creators of Apache Spark. It provides a cloud-based environment that facilitates easy collaboration across the Machine Learning lifecycle from data preparation, to experimentation and deployment of ML applications.

SOURCE Prominence Advisors