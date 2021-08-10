DataCamp partners with Degreed to provide free data literacy training to organizations

Free DataCamp data literacy training can be accessed through Degreed—including over 100 free hands-on exercises. Tweet this

Degreed clients with Edit Settings permission can unlock this training for their organization through the Provider tab or by contacting their Client Experience partner, with the option to upgrade to unlock full access to DataCamp.

"There is incredible power in data—but only if you know what to do with it. All departments and roles must have the skills to analyze that data to extract meaningful insights. Through our renewed partnership with Degreed, we are proud to provide their clients with free access to the powerful data skills they need to make better decisions, better serve their customers, and drive business growth."

—Jonathan Cornelissen, CEO and Co-Founder at DataCamp

"Data is core to every organization and that means everyone must have a baseline understanding of data. We're excited to offer all Degreed clients the DataCamp training, to empower their people ready for the data-driven future and ensure everyone knows how to use data effectively in their work."

—Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships at Degreed

About DataCamp

DataCamp was founded in 2013 to help companies and teams of every size to close their data skill gaps and make better data-driven decisions. We provide flexible online data training for every role, from non-coding essentials for business to data science and machine learning, all taught by leading experts in the field. Best of all, there's no installation or download required—all learning and interactive exercises run in your browser. DataCamp has partnered with over 1,600 companies—including Deloitte, HSBC, and Mercedes-Benz—to upskill their teams with the essential data science and analytics skills they need to thrive in a data-driven world.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize career development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

