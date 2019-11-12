DataCamp Ranked 36th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCamp , the leading interactive learning platform for data science and analytics, today announced it has ranked 36th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. DataCamp grew 3,437 percent between 2015-2018.

"DataCamp's rapid growth underscores the value our learners, enterprise customers, and the data science community are realizing from our platform," said Martijn Theuwissen, Co-founder, DataCamp. "We're finding that as data makes its way into every aspect of business, the more all professionals are faced with having to interact with data on a daily basis. We've been laser focused on helping businesses and individuals learn these critical skills, and will continue to build on our technology to offer the most effective, hands-on learning experience in the market. Deloitte's culture of innovation and industry leadership aligns perfectly with our mission to make data fluency accessible to everyone."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

This announcement underscores momentous growth for DataCamp. Since 2015, DataCamp has grown its number of learners by over 5,600 percent to more than 4.7 million, and has expanded its roster of business customers to 1,600 corporations. DataCamp has also grown its external instructor base of data science experts to over 300, and expanded its library of interactive courses to over 300.

Additionally, the company has added new ways for learners to build data fluency at their own pace, including a mobile app for on-the-go-learning , short daily practice exercises, and projects to apply their skills to real-world problems. Product innovations included DataCamp for Business designed to give individual teams and entire organizations an online learning experience scaled to their data training needs, and DataCamp Signal ™, an adaptive skill assessment tool that helps teams and individuals quickly gain a bird's-eye view of their skill levels in Python and R.

About DataCamp

DataCamp helps companies answer their most challenging questions by making better use of data. Our users build and maintain data fluency on the world's most advanced data science and analytics learning platform. Because modern occupations require lifelong education, users learn continuously from the world's top data science instructors. And they learn by doing — coding in the browser, and responding to immediate feedback. DataCamp enables managers to build data fluency across an organization, regardless of size or structure. We've already educated 4.5 million people around the world at more than 1,600 companies such as 3M, Credit Suisse, Deloitte, Ikea, Intel, Uber and more — and we're just getting started. To close the talent gap, visit datacamp.com .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least USD 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least USD 5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

