Datacor Renews NACD Platinum Corporate Sponsorship for Sixth Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Datacor, Inc., the leading provider of ERP and CRM software in the chemical distribution industry, has reaffirmed its commitment to the NACD by renewing its platinum corporate sponsorship. In addition to the platinum level sponsorship, Datacor is now lending its support to the monthly and quarterly economic newsletters, NACD Industry Watch and The Profitable Distributor, respectively. This partnership enhances NACD's ability to provide valuable economic insights and forecasting to the membership.

Datacor Chairman, Sean O'Donnell, comments:

As an Affiliate of NACD for over 20 years and a Platinum Corporate sponsor for the last six, we are proud to be a steadfast supporter of NACD's programs and events. Sponsoring NACD's economic reporting is a natural fit for Datacor and a great addition to our sponsorship. Through our business management software, we strive to help companies use data as a competitive advantage to raise productivity and drive profitability. We believe the Industry Watch and The Profitable Distributor provide top-notch economic analysis for the membership and perfectly supplements our customers' data to help them make better business decisions.

"The Datacor team has been an invaluable participant in so many of our events and committees over the years," NACD President and CEO Eric R. Byer notes. "A company like Datacor understands that analyzing and applying data to your business is key to operational success. As we kick off our 50th year of serving the chemical distribution industry, we are thrilled to have made such a great match with Datacor as our economic report sponsor."

NACD offers two sources of economic data to keep its members up to date on the most vital statistics driving the chemical distribution industry:

NACD'S INDUSTRY WATCH™ - Each month, NACD members and Affiliates receive an e-newsletter of the latest economic trends and indicators surfacing for the chemical distribution industry. This report is a centralized source of industry and economic statistics that looks back at the last few weeks or months.

PROFITABLE DISTRIBUTOR™ - Additionally, this quarterly e-newsletter provides deeper insights, including reporting on industry surveys, the upcoming economic impact analysis, and other research that may be conducted to keep members fully prepared for the economic environment from time to time.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations and better serve their customers. Learn more at datacor.com.

About NACD

NACD and its nearly 400 member and Affiliate companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

