Datacor Strengthens Industrial Gas Offerings with Acquisition of INFONETICS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software, announced the acquisition of INFONETICS, a leading provider of software solutions to the welding supply and industrial gas industry. Datacor has established a strong presence in this market through its industry-specific ERP, CRM and container tracking software solutions with the purchase of TrackAbout in 2019. The acquisition of INFONETICS will expand Datacor's offerings and is aligned with Datacor's strategy to become the leader in business software for the industrial gas and welding supply industry.

David J. Frea, president of INFONETICS, and his entire management team, will continue to manage the operation.

"David and his experienced team have been highly successful and active in the industrial gas and welding supply industry for more than 30 years," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "We are very pleased that David will continue to guide his talented team towards excellence and growth. We look forward to working together to provide cutting edge ERP and integrated asset management solutions to this specialized industry."

According to Mr. Frea, it was a logical decision to join Datacor. "Joining the Datacor family expands the resources and product platforms available to our customers, including state-of-the-art Software-as-a-Service, integrated mobile applications, asset tracking, e-commerce, credit-card payment features, and more. We look forward to working together as a leading provider of ERP and integrated asset management solutions to the packaged gas and chemical distribution markets," he remarked.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing, chemical and gas distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize sales and better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com .

About INFONETICS

Founded in 1984, INFONETICS is the oldest and most experienced systems provider of PC-based solutions to the welding supply and industrial gas industry. Thanks to innovation and unparalleled service and support policies, INFONETICS has been the popular choice of progressive gas and welding suppliers for over thirty years. Learn more at www.infonetx.com

