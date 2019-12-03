Datacoral announces HIPAA compliance, Data & Analytics competency and Amazon Linux 2 certification

Together they demonstrate the strengths of Datacoral's cloud-native, serverless design within AWS, to support customers' highest performance and security priorities as they build SQL data pipelines that transform their businesses.

"We are proud to have achieved these certification milestones so quickly," said Raghu Murthy, founder and CEO of Datacoral. "They exemplify our highest commitment to data protection, accuracy and availability while enabling the clean flow and usage of refined data through the data pipelines we manage on behalf of our customers."

Datacoral Data Pipeline Infrastructure

Datacoral is an affordable, serverless data pipeline infrastructure that runs securely inside the customer's AWS account. It provides a high-performance, scalable infrastructure that:

ingests data from over 75 sources,

builds SQL transformations inside of Amazon Redshift, Athena or Snowflake, and

publishes data to analytic, machine learning and operational systems, while it

maintains operational oversight over the entire data flow--monitoring, catching and cleansing data pipelines when unexpected issues occur within them.

Subsequently, customers to enjoy many difficult to obtain benefits, including:

AWS best practice support illustrated by this Data and Analytics competency,

Improvement in data availability to executives, business analysts and data scientists.

Reduction operating costs for data infrastructure, where customers report saving nearly half a million dollars annually.

Improved productivity from data teams, allowing them to focus their time on defining SQL-based transformations, rather than tending to operational issues.

About Datacoral

Datacoral offers an AWS-native, data infrastructure that connects to over 75 systems, ingesting, transforming and orchestrating data pipelines, while it catches and cleans issues, and publishes to analytic and operational systems. Datacoral is born from the people who grew Yahoo!, Facebook, Groupon, and AWS Redshift from terabytes to petabytes. Their customers include AI-powered startups Greenhouse, Front, Cheetah and Jyve who are investing their savings from data infrastructure into their data science activities. Based in San Francisco, Datacoral is a Series A startup backed by Social Capital and Madrona Venture Group.

