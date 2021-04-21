Datacoral Launches Integration with Amazon Redshift Console

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacoral, an end-to-end data integration platform built using Amazon Web Services (AWS) serverless technologies, announces today integration with the Amazon Redshift Console. The integration is designed to allow Amazon Redshift customers to seamlessly and quickly select AWS Partners participating in the program who can meet their data pipeline specifications. As a result of the feature launch and integration, customers interested in Datacoral's CDC integrations and 80+ pre-built connectors, will be able to quickly leverage Datacoral's services within the console to get their data flowing into Amazon Redshift.

With Datacoral's out-of-the-box data quality, data freshness guarantees, and ability to run within the customer's VPC, customers can be assured that their data is secure and their analyses are up to date and valid. To get started, AWS customers can select Datacoral from within the Amazon Redshift Console in their AWS account. Once they select Datacoral, they will be redirected to Datacoral's app to set up a Datacoral account. Once set up, customers can quickly connect different data sources to ingest data into Amazon Redshift and build data pipelines on that data.

"We are really excited about being integrated into the Amazon Redshift Console," said Raghu Murthy, CEO and Founder of Datacoral. "Through this integration, customers will experience the combined power of Datacoral's CDC connectors and Amazon Redshift to seamlessly extract value out of their data."

To learn more about how Datacoral can integrate databases and other data sources through Change Data Capture into Amazon Redshift, visit the Datacoral AWS relationship page . To learn more about how Datacoral invokes AWS Lambda , and how this architecture helped Datacoral be named AWS Startup Architecture of the Year 2020 visit this recent post on the topic .

