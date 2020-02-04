DataCore and Veeam Software Automate, Simplify and Centralize Data Protection Across Diverse Storage Technologies

LEIPZIG, Germany, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCore Software today announced at its 2020 European Channel Conference that the company has integrated its SANsymphony™ software-defined storage platform with Veeam Software's Universal Storage API Plug-In. Through this integration, customers of Veeam Software Backup and Replication can take snapshots and backups of VMware data stores residing on SANsymphony virtual storage pools with minimum impact on production workloads.

The combined solution is especially valuable for organizations relying on a mix of high-performance, premium-priced hardware and low-cost, high-capacity devices to meet their primary and secondary storage needs. In these now-commonplace diverse IT environments, lack of hardware compatibility has resulted in disparate, error-prone backup processes that reduce their effectiveness.

With DataCore and Veeam, customers can take low-impact snapshots and swift backups using the same integrated data protection services without regard to the make or model of the underlying storage hardware. Equally important, the hardware is not required to support the Universal Storage API or even have snapshot functionality, since DataCore handles those actions on its behalf.

Separate SANsymphony nodes, ideally in a different location, can also perform the role of a Veeam Ready Repository where backup copies can be safely and economically stored. From there, users may offload older backup files onto lower-cost, elastic object storage through Veeam Cloud Tier as part of the Scale-out Backup Repository™ in the Veeam® Availability Suite™.

DataCore Software specializes in pooling capacity and auto-tiering data across diverse storage equipment under a centralized control plane of software-defined storage services. The device-agnostic functions include synchronous and asynchronous replication, zero-touch failover and failback for local and metro-clusters, advanced site recovery, as well as continuous data protection and fast, lightweight snapshots. Veeam intelligent data management software brings sophisticated and intuitive backup, replication and restoration methods with rapid and granular application-consistent recovery for virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads. DataCore is a long-time member of the Veeam Alliance Partner Program.

The combination of DataCore SANsymphony™ software-defined storage and Veeam® Software solutions thus automates, simplifies and centralizes data protection, while enabling greater choice when shopping for storage technologies.

"Safeguarding multiple storage tiers has traditionally been very difficult to do, and is often performed manually and in isolation," said Mike Ivanov, senior director of product marketing at DataCore. "The integration of DataCore and Veeam enables enterprises to consider a wider variety of primary and secondary storage options to gain the best value, while the procedures for day-to-day data protection, business continuity and disaster recovery remain unchanged and largely automated."

The Universal Storage API plug-in integration of DataCore may be downloaded from: https://www.veeam.com/backup-replication-vcp-download.html (requires Veeam login)

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company's comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request a demo, visit https://www.datacore.com/try-it-now.

DataCore, SANsymphony, vFilO and the DataCore logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

