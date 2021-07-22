Datadog Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation reflects Datadog's deep experience working with government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

AWS Government Competency status also recognizes the strength of Datadog's platform in meeting the specific needs of government customers across security, compliance, performance and operational measures. At present, Datadog has been granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) by 12 Federal Agencies, as listed in the FedRAMP marketplace.

"Serving millions of California residents at scale has required us to modernize systems and adopt new cloud technologies," said Jeff Garrett, Technical Product Manager, California Department of Health Care Services. "Datadog provides the visibility we need to monitor containerized microservices applications across the entire stack with confidence."

"Datadog is excited to achieve AWS Government Competency status," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community, Datadog. "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with AWS to support government agencies' cloud modernization initiatives. In addition, the product capabilities that this designation reflects - such as the high availability of our service across multiple availability zones - benefits customers across all industries, not only those in government."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for organizations from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Datadog's cloud monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data and synthetic monitoring, allowing government agencies to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide superlative citizen experiences. Datadog supports a wide range of AWS services and is a member of the Amazon Partner Network (APN).

For more information about Datadog's solutions for AWS, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/aws/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

