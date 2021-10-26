Datadog Announces Network Device Monitoring to Monitor Any Environment, Anywhere

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the general availability of Network Device Monitoring. This new product enables network engineers to monitor servers, routers, switches and firewalls in data centers, as well as access points in campus and branch office networks, directly from the Datadog platform.

Maintaining either an entirely on-premise or hybrid environment is critical to the success of many businesses. For instance, some companies have made capital investments into data centers for security reasons, or have decided to run large static workloads, while others must execute their critical business processes as close to the edge as possible to ensure minimal latency. On-premise infrastructure can contain thousands of network appliances, and any one of them can be a point of failure. This makes it extremely important to employ a monitoring strategy that provides full visibility into every network component.

Network Device Monitoring enables network engineers to isolate the exact source of slow network communication. Teams are able to collect, report, and deliver alerts based on telemetry data such as saturated switch ports, drops in connections through a firewall or circuit failures. Network Device Monitoring is built on top of Datadog's Infrastructure Monitoring product, enabling network engineers to leverage machine learning algorithms, such as anomaly and outlier detection, to proactively alert before customers ever experience any change at all.

"With Datadog Network Device Monitoring, we are now able to bring detailed information from thousands of devices across our large-scale network into the Datadog platform alongside the rest of our apps, services and other infrastructure," said Rob Faria De Oliveira, Infrastructure Operations Manager, Wayfair. "With everything now in a single tool, our Network Operations Center is able to isolate and respond to issues faster than ever."

"We're excited to invite network engineers into Datadog so they can monitor their critical infrastructure in the same platform the rest of their teammates are already using," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community, Datadog. "We know that hybrid cloud is the future, and having visibility into every infrastructure component that your applications communicate across is critical in maintaining a modern, healthy business."

Datadog Network Device Monitoring enables organizations to:

Monitor the health and performance of any on-premise or hybrid network, regardless of its scale

Proactively detect and resolve network issues with machine learning-powered alerts, including outlier detection, anomaly detection and forecasting

Reduce MTTR by getting deep visibility into every infrastructure component and quickly pinpointing where problems may have occurred

Datadog Network Device Monitoring is generally available today, and can be installed using the Datadog Agent. For more information, please visit: http://www.datadoghq.com/blog/network-device-monitoring/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the anticipated benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

David Chao

[email protected]

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.datadoghq.com/

