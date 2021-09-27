Datadog Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host a virtual investor meeting at Dash 2021, its annual user conference.

The investor meeting will be webcast live on Wednesday, October 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Registration and webcast details are available on the Datadog Investor Relations website at http://investors.datadoqhq.com. On the day of the event, the live webcast will be available at http://investors.datadoghq.com. For those unable to attend, an on-demand replay will be made available after the event.

The opening keynote for Dash will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Registration for financial analysts is available at http://d-sh.io/dash-financial-analysts. Please select "Financial Analyst" in the "Registration Type" dropdown menu.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

