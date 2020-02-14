Dataiku Selected as Platform for NATO's Allied Command Transformation Focusing on AI Projects

"We were looking to expand our use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the organization," said General Lanata. "We're looking forward to working with Dataiku and their experts, and we are also invested in sharing ACT's progress with other member states, with the goal of expanding competencies and successful, deployed use cases of AI projects in the field."

In 2018, NATO Innovation Hub organized a challenge in Paris, asking the participants to provide a solution for "Data Filtering and Fusing, Visualization, and Predictive Analytics" in an imaginary assistance mission scenario for a disease outbreak in a landlocked country, leading to a public health crisis complicated by the emergence of rebel groups attacking medical supplies.

The Dataiku team's solution to the challenge using object detection with deep learning on aerial imagery won two of the three prizes that day. Dataiku's overall philosophy of its approach was to highlight predictive analytics as a tool that can enhance human knowledge and expertise to understand how and why certain solutions are effective, rather than a black-box experience where a model spits out a result that cannot be easily explained.

"We're proud to partner with NATO ACT and excited to see what kinds of real-world Enterprise AI use cases we can tackle using our combined expertise," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "NATO ACT is in the unique position to leverage data science and machine learning to have global impact and Dataiku's philosophy of organization-wide data democratization and belief in human-centered AI to augment - not replace – people is the perfect match for tapping into this potential."

"I am convinced that the only way to make progress is to share our perspectives and our experiences on the new ways to respond to contemporary and future challenges while also identifying opportunities, through the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices," concluded General André Lanata, Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation.

