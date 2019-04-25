DataLink Software Rebrands its Healthcare Technology Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataLink Software (DataLink), a premier healthcare technology company, has revealed its new branding and website. The DataLink rebranding looks to emphasize how DataLink is empowering better health through real-time data aggregation of care, risk adjustment, quality, financial, social, pharmacy, prevalence, and health operations data sources and systems. DataLink illuminates the path in value-based transformation with its enterprise platform now called Evoke360, (formerly known as CareBook). DataLink also has enhanced its EHR and rebranded as EvokeEHR, along with its member-centric solution myEvoke360.

"We are really excited to share our intelligent care, quality, clinical, financial, and risk adjustment platform, Evoke360, which integrates with the most robust point-of-care solution in the market," shared Kevin Steele, Chief Executive Officer of DataLink. "DataLink helps over 7 million Medicare Advantage members navigate their care plan by enabling over 1,200 ACOs, MSOs, medical groups, hospitalists, health systems and in-home provider entities with value-based performance and optimizes the care journey for their patient population. No matter your role in healthcare delivery, DataLink assists with quality improvement, risk adjustment, and medical expense reduction. We make your life easier and your vision clearer."

RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer of DataLink commented "our clients and patients need a partner in value-based care transformation We understand the different population needs and regulatory demands in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial. Our platform, Evoke360, creates a customized, collaborative solution and a communication bridge to ensure the right care is delivered in the right setting at the right time." Evoke360 whether utilized in the health plan, in the ACO or MSO, in the provider's office, or in the home—drives lower medical expenses, improves quality, ensures risk score accuracy, and yields better health outcomes.

About DataLink Software

DataLink Software is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health through real-time data aggregation from disparate sources and systems, illuminates value-based performance transformation and management, and simplifies the next steps in the care journey by enabling an intelligent point-of-care solution for provider types across all settings. For more information about DataLink Software contact info@datalinksoftware.com.

SOURCE DataLink Software