Datalogic Partners With MySize, Expanding the Availability of the Deliver Solution BoxSize™

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of digital measurement solutions, today announced its partnership with Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets. The partnership makes MySize's BoxSize measurement solution available to thousands of Datalogic customers in the Transportation and Logistics vertical.

The partnership comes as e-commerce growth for the past year is forecasted at 40% and climbed to 21% of overall sales. Logistics operations are facing a rapidly shifting market and must adapt quickly in order to increase efficiency, cut costs, and differentiate themselves from the competition. BoxSize will enable Datalogic customers to do just that, by providing them the ability to quickly measure packages and at the same time calculate costs using their Datalogic mobile terminals in combination with BoxSize. The result is a seamless pickup process that saves time, eliminates hidden charges, and ensures a better customer experience.

BoxSize streamlines delivery management via accurate parcel measurement and cost calculation. The solution also provides real time dimensional weight (DIM) details and integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through barcode scan, image capture, and geo-location. The result for delivery services is an efficient alignment with the number of distribution vehicles that cuts costs. For consumers, BoxSize can be utilized to measure the volume of a package they intend to mail, and then receive a price quote and schedule a pick-up.

"Now more than ever, distribution and logistics centers need to adapt to a changing environment by providing a perfect experience that necessitates visibility throughout a package's lifecycle and that's exactly what BoxSize provides," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "Our partnership with Datalogic is yet another vote of confidence for our technology and leap forward towards a better delivery experience for potentially thousands of customers."

"Datalogic has been a market leader for almost five decades by looking to the future and embracing technology that can have a real impact for our customers and BoxSize fits the bill," said Andrea Lamotta, EMEA ISV Manager at Datalogic. "BoxSize is an impressive, comprehensive solution that offers value at every stage in the delivery process and that's exactly the type of solution that we want in our ISV program, a flexible and easy to integrate solution that will support countless customers in the Transportation and Logistics industry.

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how BoxSize provides a full sizing solution for the logistic industry.

Please click here to download BoxSize for iOS.

Please click here to download BoxSize for Android.

