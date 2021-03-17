DATAMARK Announces Upcoming Business Continuity Planning Webinar

EL PASO, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, a leading business process outsourcing (BPO) company, will be holding a free webinar on March 30, 2021, at 12 pm CDT called Why Business Continuity Plans Fail and How To Avoid Repeating Others' Mistakes.

This webinar will reveal essential information about the reasons Business Continuity Plans fail, how to avoid common mistakes others are making, and how to experience a smooth recovery in order to stay open for business, scale, grow brand loyalty, and maintain stellar customer service, amid a crisis.

People interested in attending the live event and learning about how to leverage Business Continuity Planning in their organization successfully can register for the free webinar here.

Kirk Laughlin with Nearshore Americas will be moderating the event and will be joined by Stephen Clancy CCWP with Staffing Industry Analysts, who will add depth of perspective on strategies for using Contingent Workforce Planning to proactively mitigate a Business Continuity Plan that may be deficient on the human component, Carol Delatte CBCP, MBCI with TEKsystems, who will bring the perspective of a proven Business Continuity planner with more than 20 years of experience, and Mark Conard, Senior Director - Revenue Management with R+L Carriers, who oversees their outsourced relationships and supply chain globally.

Complete information and registration details can be found here.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and other large enterprises at its delivery centers worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, and India. It offers a wide range of BPO services, including call center services, high-volume digital mailroom and mail center management, data capture, document processing, document management, and business engineering services.

