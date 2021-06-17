DATAMARK Announces Upcoming Webinar With Long-Term Customer

EL PASO, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, a preferred business process outsourcing (BPO) company, will participate in a webinar hosted by the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) and free to all attendees on June 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET entitled Procurement for the Long-Term: Keys to Success.

The webinar will dive deep into the flexible contracting, governance structure, and core values needed to establish, nurture, and grow DATAMARK's business relationship for over three decades. Other significant findings and benefits of the long-term relationship will also be explored.

DATAMARK

"Long-term business relationships are built on trust and shared values," says DATAMARK President Bill Randag. "Done right, they yield benefits far beyond just quality and cost savings."

Dawn Tiura, President of SIG, will be moderating the event and will be joined by Bill Randag, President of DATAMARK, who will discuss how the business journey began, adapted, and evolved throughout the years. They will also be discussing the key factors, strategies, and values needed for a proactive and successful long-term business relationship.

"This is a must-attend Power Hour webcast. The incredible ability of DATAMARK to deliver efficiency and help to control risk while reducing costs will be shared during this Power Hour," says SIG President Dawn Tiura. "Learn how they can become a long-term partner to your company through their on-site, onshore, and offshore processing capabilities. I know I am impressed, so join us so you can be also."

People interested in attending the live event and learning about leveraging long-term business relationships to avoid the expensive and time-consuming process of constantly changing business vendors can register for the free webinar here.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a preferred Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and other large enterprises at its delivery centers worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including call center services, document lifecycle management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

