DATAMARK Helps Businesses Prepare for Economic Instability With Newly Released Guide

EL PASO, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, a leading BPO company, recently released a comprehensive guide for corporate leaders who are strategizing their next steps in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Titled "How to Prepare Your Business for Economic Instability," the piece is part of the DATAMARK Insights series, a library of resources that draw upon expertise the veteran firm amassed in more than 30 years serving Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, and government agencies. These complimentary resources can be found exclusively at DATAMARK.net.

DATAMARK Inc.

According to Harvard research, just 17 percent of companies survived the Great Recession and 80 percent of the survivors failed to thrive after. The experts believe the difference between those that failed or flailed and those that thrived lies in the leadership approach to managing the crisis. They noted that companies that focused on making cuts, as well as those that honed in on seizing resources at reduced rates, were among the most likely to face specific types of business failures. Insights like these and case studies are provided in the DATAMARK guide, giving corporate leaders a window into effective crisis management strategies as well as a clear picture of what helps companies survive economic instability and come out on top: organizational efficiency.

"Having worked with a myriad of large corporations over the years, particularly those that came out of the recession stronger than ever, we're in a unique position to ensure companies have the information they need to achieve the same results amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn," explains DATAMARK President Bill Randag.

He says that the Harvard research echoes many of the whitepapers and case studies available through DATAMARK Insights that discuss the firm's own clients, but notes that companies who are unaware of these resources often have difficulty bridging the gap between what they believe to be best practices and actionable steps.

"Although the circumstances could certainly be better, it's good that companies are eager to improve their efficiency and address vital issues like business continuity. We, and our clients, see the benefits of addressing these concerns every day, and we're glad to get the message out at this crucial time when companies are making critical decisions that will impact the health of their organizations for years to come," explains Randag.

The published guide centers on enhancing efficiency in business processes in areas like data management, customer contact centers, and accounts payable and receivable. By leveraging BPO, companies can free up resources for other needs such as marketing and R&D while giving the business the freedom to focus on their core offerings. By building upon the research with these actionable steps, organizations can prepare for economic instability with greater clarity and confidence. Those interested in learning more may do so at DATAMARK.net.

