DATAMARK Predicts Major Changes for Contact Centers in the COVID-19 Era

EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the leading business process outsourcing (BPO) company, recently released "The Future of Contact Centers in the COVID-19 Era." The article explores how COVID-19 created fundamental shifts for enterprise-level contact centers and is available to read on its website, DATAMARK.net.

The piece has been added to DATAMARK Insights, a collection of reports, case studies, white papers, and other educational materials designed for business leaders today. Each explores a different topic related to running more profitable and efficient organizations, focusing on industries such as healthcare, transportation, banking and financial services, and other sectors that can become easily overwhelmed by the deluge of repetitive business tasks. Regularly updated and free to read, DATAMARK Insights is designed to give global organizations a competitive edge.

"The Future of Contact Centers in the COVID-19 Era" hits home regarding how contact centers have become essential in light of quarantine and social distancing, yet notes that businesses must change how they operate to keep up with the changing needs of their customers. Increases in demands for capacity and channels available will be vital for organizations in the future.

"Companies were hit with a massive influx of customer contacts when the pandemic hit," explains Nina Brown, DATAMARK Vice President of Client Solutions. "Many thought this was a temporary shift, but what we're seeing is that people have adapted, and they prefer a contactless experience. They're still reaching out to contact centers even though they may be able to visit a business in person today."

Brown says that customers who were once reluctant to try alternate avenues, such as chat, email, or social media, and those who resisted technology, have now learned to embrace these options. Therefore, organizations need to expand their offerings and create robust hybrid contact centers that bring tech and highly trained employees together for a seamless customer experience.

Other significant findings in the report include a renewed focus on business continuity planning, a permanent shift to work-from-home models, and the need to address employees' mental health needs openly.

"These are all things we routinely address for DATAMARK clients," Brown continues. "DATAMARK has an award-winning work environment because we've worked hard to create policies that support team members, and we constantly work to help them see the value of their contributions."

She notes that having these practices in place is not only beneficial to the employees and DATAMARK. The results show through in the personalized care that DATAMARK employees provide to the businesses DATAMARK serves. When paired with strategic initiatives, such as enhanced data security and continuity planning, it's a winning combination for organizations.

Organizations interested in learning more about helping their contact center adapt to the new landscape brought about by COVID-19 are encouraged to visit DATAMARK.net.

