DATAMARK Promotes John Joseph, ENP, to Program Manager - Strategic Partnerships

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the promotion of John Joseph, ENP, to Program Manager - Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Mr. Joseph will continue to leverage 20 years of experience in graphic information systems (GIS), as well as a decade of working with 9-1-1 and public safety professionals nationwide, to support DATAMARK's clients.

As Program Manager for Strategic Partnerships, Mr. Joseph will centralize partnership development and expand DATAMARK's business-to-business offerings integration into a single role. He will lead the acceleration of the DATAMARK Partnership Program and align the company with technology leaders in GIS, public safety and federal market segments.

"At DATAMARK, our top priority is to make every client successful, and John has become a trusted partner to his clients in his two years with the company. He truly understands their needs and works diligently to ensure they have the services and solutions to meet those needs," said Robert Murphy, Director of Business Development at DATAMARK. "John likes to roll his sleeves up and solve complex public safety GIS challenges in innovative ways. This promotion reflects the deep bench of high-caliber team members we have at DATAMARK. We are excited to have John to lead our Partner Program as we continue to expand our market segments and continue advocating for our customers."

Mr. Joseph joined DATAMARK in 2019 and has served as a Business Development Manager and Public Safety Expert. During this time, he has helped accelerate the firm's business development efforts in strategic markets throughout the Western United States including California, Idaho, Montana and Colorado. Prior to joining DATAMARK, Mr. Joseph was a Senior Account Manager for Motorola Solutions for the 9-1-1 call handling business and a Territory Sales Manager for GeoComm covering the western region. He developed his GIS expertise in roles spanning 14 years at ESRI, eTerra and GeoNorth.

Mr. Joseph is certified by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) as an Emergency Number Professional (ENP). He also served as a member of the Washington State 911 GIS Advisory Board, which assisted in developing the Data Standards for NG9-1-1 as part of the State ESInet, and was Vice President of the Washington Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Joseph studied Business at Green River College.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE DATAMARK

Related Links

https://datamarkgis.com

