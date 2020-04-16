Datamatics Launches COVID-19 Enterprise Support Program, Offering TruBot Licenses at no Cost Until 30th September, 2020

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Enterprise Support Program. To help enterprises navigate the business risk and mitigate productivity losses, Datamatics is offering FREE usage of TruBot, its RPA solution until 30th September, 2020. The program is open to all enterprises, including Datamatics customers, private enterprise or a public organization.

As part of this program, enterprises will get TruBot modules free for six months with 03 Bot license, 02 TruBot Designer licenses, 01 TruBot Cockpit license, and standard product support. There is no restriction on volumes that an enterprise can process using TruBot. It is a multi-skilled bot, and one can manage multiple processes sequentially across an organization. Installing TruBot is very easy and can be done by the business users themselves. Enterprises can also reach out to the Datamatics product support team for any assistance with installation and set-up.

The program can also be availed by TruBot Partners, who can extend this offer to companies within their network.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul L. Kanodia, Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Datamatics Global Services Ltd., said, "Enterprises need to continue with their business and support their customers while protecting the well-being of their employees. Automation is a big enabler amidst such global challenges allowing enterprises to manage their critical processes with a reduced workforce. Our efforts are to help enterprises mitigate business risks and successfully manage their operations remotely using TruBot."

Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise-grade, multi-skilled RPA product that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes. Under the COVID-19 program, Datamatics is offering its latest version of TruBot, which has a visual workflow, universal recorder, and a low code design capability with 200+ ready-to-use components.

Join the program now: https://bit.ly/39SKpdt or reach out to our customer support team at [email protected] for more details.

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The Company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

