Dataminr Announces the Departure of Nella Domenici, CFO

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr today announced that Nella Domenici will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for health reasons, effective immediately.

"Nella has had an enormous impact helping accelerate the growth of our business, set our strategic direction and build and empower a high-performing and diverse team," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "We're a stronger company because of her leadership and I'm grateful for all of her contributions to our ongoing success."

As CFO, Domenici held overall leadership and responsibility for finance, legal, and real estate. She participated in Dataminr's most important growth initiatives and critical transactions, including a series F Raise of $475 million at a $4.1 billion valuation and the execution of Dataminr's first acquisition, WatchKeeper, building a strong foundation for future growth. She also recruited and managed an extraordinarily diverse and talented team, with some of the highest professional satisfaction levels within the company. Domenici has agreed to provide consulting services to Dataminr.

"I'm deeply proud of my team's accomplishments and highly confident that they will continue to help drive the company's success," said Ms. Domenici. "This was a wonderful opportunity to have a transformational impact and I am deeply gratified in what we achieved together for Dataminr, its stakeholders, investors and customers."

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 750 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI Platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 180,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes Cloud 100 and Deloitte Fast 500 . Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with First Alert for first response, including the United Nations which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists world-wide.

