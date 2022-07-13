DataOne Software Expands Build Data Solutions with Ford Motor Company

BEVERLY, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises company and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to offer Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury build data within DataOne's VIN Decoder API web service. This enhanced data will enable customers to accurately identify and describe all Ford inventory by VIN from model year 2011 to current.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our data collaboration with Ford, which represents a large portion of the U.S. new vehicle market," said Jacob Maki, president of DataOne Software. "As an Authorized Ford Data Distributor, this exciting relationship expands our OEM build data market coverage allowing us to provide more ways to assist our customers and their wide range of business use cases by identifying not only the vehicles themselves, but all of their valuable installed equipment as well."

Build data includes precise vehicle details from the time a vehicle was manufactured and links those details to the vehicle's unique 17-digit VIN. This includes vehicle data that typically can't be identified using the VIN pattern alone, such as the installed transmission, exterior and interior color, as well as other factory-installed equipment.

"Our customers value our ability to provide accurate and timely VIN decoding in a standard format across all brands. We're excited to continue enabling our customers' success through the addition of precise decoding down to exact trim, transmission, color, and installed optional equipment for Ford, Lincoln and Mercury."

For more information about obtaining build data through DataOne's VIN decoder web service, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises Company, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com , call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises (DE) is a privately held data, software and services conglomerate offering client solutions through separate businesses in multiple verticals including automotive, hospitality, franchise, real estate, advertising and powersports. Our customers rely on our B2B products and services offered by DataOne Software, DMS Vue, Activator, Dealer Specialties, Cross-Sell, Alliant, DX1, Travel Media Group, Prime Street and Franchise Ventures businesses. With corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, DE has approximately 1,000 employees working nationwide. DE has a collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environments, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and comprehensive benefits package which includes a generous 401(k) plan. DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce. DE is a drug-testing employer.

Contact:

Deb Campos

DataOne Software

(978) 522-5305

[email protected]

SOURCE DataOne Software